G999 (G999) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $37.59 Million

G999 (G999) traded up 133.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $35.46 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, G999 has traded 35.3% higher against the US dollar. One G999 coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00042719 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00009359 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00015289 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00009718 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00005340 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000111 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

[Telegram](https://web.telegram.org/z/)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/CK532ec)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/G999Blockchain)[Instagram](https://www.instagram.com/accounts/login/?next=/g999blockchain/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcvLPZzO3QJ2KlSx4sZpF8w/?guided%5Fhelp%5Fflow=5&disable%5Fpolymer=true)”

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.