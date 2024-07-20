Gaimin Price Up 7.6% Over Last 7 Days (GMRX)

Gaimin (GMRX) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. During the last seven days, Gaimin has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. One Gaimin token can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Gaimin has a market capitalization of $13.76 million and $386,317.02 worth of Gaimin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gaimin Profile

Gaimin’s genesis date was February 4th, 2024. Gaimin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,634,129,332 tokens. Gaimin’s official Twitter account is @gaiminio. Gaimin’s official website is www.gaimin.io.

Gaimin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gaimin (GMRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gaimin has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 6,634,129,332 in circulation. The last known price of Gaimin is 0.00196985 USD and is down -1.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $569,299.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gaimin.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gaimin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gaimin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gaimin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

