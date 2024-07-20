Galenfeha (OTCMKTS:GLFH) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.04

Shares of Galenfeha, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLFH – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.05. Galenfeha shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 21,000 shares.

Galenfeha Trading Up 17.1 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04.

About Galenfeha

Galenfeha, Inc provides consulting services. It also engages in the developing and acquiring businesses for developing, scaling, and financing synergistic industry. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

