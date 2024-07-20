Garrison Point Advisors LLC Has $488,000 Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 195.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,115 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Walmart by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 904 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $1,252,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,888 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council increased its position in Walmart by 438.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 7,120 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 5,797 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $73,610,637.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,092,120,157.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $73,610,637.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,092,120,157.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $597,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,415 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,527,738 shares of company stock worth $953,190,060 over the last three months. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.09.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.75. 11,665,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,789,591. The company has a market cap of $569.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.14. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $71.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

