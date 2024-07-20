genedrive (LON:GDR) Trading Down 13.8%

Shares of genedrive plc (LON:GDR – Get Free Report) fell 13.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.90 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.90 ($0.05). 100,661,492 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 699% from the average session volume of 12,604,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.53 ($0.06).

genedrive Trading Down 2.5 %

The stock has a market cap of £5.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.88 and a beta of 0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57.

About genedrive

genedrive plc, a molecular diagnostics company, engages in developing and commercializing point of need diagnostics platform for infectious diseases, genotyping, pathogen detection, and other indications. The company provides Genedrive system, a rapid thermocycler and signal detection system and semi- automated system used forqualitative in vitro molecular diagnostic tests; and Genedrive CYP2C19 ID Kit, a point-of-care test for rapid CYP2C19 genotyping in time-critical emergency care settings.

