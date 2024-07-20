Generac (NYSE:GNRC) PT Raised to $177.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $150.00 to $177.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GNRC. StockNews.com lowered Generac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Generac from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Generac from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Generac from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Generac from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $142.65.

Get Generac alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GNRC

Generac Price Performance

Shares of Generac stock opened at $156.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.99. Generac has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $161.03.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $889.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.60 million. Generac had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Generac will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $666,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,989,640.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nam Tran Nguyen sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $76,740.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,611.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $666,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,989,640.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,720,411. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Generac by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Generac by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in Generac by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Generac by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Generac by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.