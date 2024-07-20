Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $167.13.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $138.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $126.35 and a 1-year high of $164.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.24. The company has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 30.92%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $453,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,677.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $215,643,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 15,175.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 713,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,758,000 after purchasing an additional 708,388 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,029,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $281,078,000 after purchasing an additional 431,623 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 3,029.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 380,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,999,000 after purchasing an additional 368,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 578,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,066,000 after buying an additional 357,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

