German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Director Purchases $13,980.32 in Stock

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) Director Tyson J. Wagler purchased 368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.99 per share, for a total transaction of $13,980.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,343.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

German American Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

German American Bancorp stock opened at $39.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $40.38.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 25.83%. The company had revenue of $84.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.05 million. Analysts expect that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

German American Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GABC shares. Hovde Group lifted their target price on German American Bancorp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

Institutional Trading of German American Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GABC. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 186.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 20.6% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

