Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GM Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $263,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 12,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 164,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,022,000 after purchasing an additional 32,792 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 36,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 75,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,614,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.35.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,571,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,521,859. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.07 and a 1 year high of $87.86. The company has a market cap of $90.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.13 and a 200 day moving average of $71.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 855.56%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

