Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Shares Down 6.7%

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) traded down 6.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. 20,815,261 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 40,615,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DNA shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $0.50 to $0.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $0.80 to $0.30 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.40.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.94. The firm has a market cap of $619.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 409.11% and a negative return on equity of 56.09%. The company had revenue of $37.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 47,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total transaction of $40,157.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 925,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 47,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total value of $40,157.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 925,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 265,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total transaction of $219,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,515,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,577,752.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 339,766 shares of company stock worth $271,961. 15.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

