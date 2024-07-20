Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $306.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

Glacier Bancorp stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.03. 846,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,804. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.09. Glacier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.83 and a twelve month high of $44.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on GBCI. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Stephens dropped their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

Featured Articles

