Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.18 and last traded at $24.25. 1,468 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 4,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.44.

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.06.

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%.

About Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026

gladstone investment corporation (nasdaq: gain), a business development company (“bdc”), is a private equity fund focused on acquiring mature, lower middle market companies with attractive fundamentals and strong management teams. as a publicly-traded bdc, gain provides both equity and debt capital, which greatly increases certainty and speed of closing as well as provides gain’s shareholders with both current yield in the form of monthly dividends and potential capital gains upside.

