Glaxis Capital Management LLC Buys 20,000 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Glaxis Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 200.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 3.3% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 199.3% in the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,748,313.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,018,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,239,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $166,661.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 463,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,239,034.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,748,313.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,018,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,239,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,527,738 shares of company stock valued at $953,190,060. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $70.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,665,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,789,591. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $71.33. The company has a market capitalization of $569.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.