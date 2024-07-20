Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 62.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,593 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 92,733 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $11,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLOB. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Globant during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Globant alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLOB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Globant from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Globant from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Globant from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Globant from $272.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 target price (down from $290.00) on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globant has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.72.

Globant Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Globant stock traded down $2.38 on Friday, hitting $194.35. 615,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,020. Globant S.A. has a 1-year low of $151.68 and a 1-year high of $251.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.43.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. Globant had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $571.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.72 million. Research analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

About Globant

(Free Report)

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.