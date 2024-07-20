GM Advisory Group LLC Sells 14,500 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

GM Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 74.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 182.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 698,686 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,264,000 after purchasing an additional 451,710 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,936,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 573,176 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $28,206,000 after purchasing an additional 188,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 9,164 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.79.

NYSE LVS traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $41.07. 4,168,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,598,561. The company has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $40.51 and a 12 month high of $60.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.03 and a 200-day moving average of $48.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 42.34%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

