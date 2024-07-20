GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) versus The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) Critical Comparison

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) and GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Baldwin Insurance Group and GoHealth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Baldwin Insurance Group $1.22 billion 3.86 -$90.14 million ($0.92) -43.51 GoHealth $737.11 million 0.42 -$63.26 million ($7.14) -1.90

GoHealth has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Baldwin Insurance Group. The Baldwin Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GoHealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The Baldwin Insurance Group has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GoHealth has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

70.4% of The Baldwin Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of GoHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of The Baldwin Insurance Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.0% of GoHealth shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares The Baldwin Insurance Group and GoHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Baldwin Insurance Group -4.29% 9.21% 2.82% GoHealth -8.59% -9.72% -2.77%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for The Baldwin Insurance Group and GoHealth, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Baldwin Insurance Group 0 0 3 1 3.25 GoHealth 0 1 0 0 2.00

The Baldwin Insurance Group currently has a consensus price target of $41.75, suggesting a potential upside of 4.30%. GoHealth has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.20%. Given The Baldwin Insurance Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Baldwin Insurance Group is more favorable than GoHealth.

Summary

The Baldwin Insurance Group beats GoHealth on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Baldwin Insurance Group

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families. The Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions segment offers Future platform, that manufactures technology-enabled insurance products suite comprises personal, commercial, and specialty lines; specialty wholesale broker business that delivers professionals, individuals, and niche industry businesses; and reinsurance brokerage services. The Mainstreet Insurance Solutions segment provides personal insurance, commercial insurance, and life and health solutions to individuals and businesses in communities. The company was formerly known as BRP Group, Inc. and changed its name to The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. in May 2024. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc. operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company in the United States. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs. It provides Medicare plans, including Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement and Prescription Drug, and Medicare Special Needs Plans. The company also offers partner marketing services. It sells its products through carriers and online platform, as well as independent and external agencies. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

