GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

GrafTech International Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of GrafTech International stock opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.74. The firm has a market cap of $216.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.49. GrafTech International has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $5.32.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 66.36% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The business had revenue of $136.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. GrafTech International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that GrafTech International will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GrafTech International news, major shareholder Colonial House Capital Ltd acquired 332,770 shares of GrafTech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $572,364.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 31,358,061 shares in the company, valued at $53,935,864.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders purchased 1,322,486 shares of company stock worth $2,278,701 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sun Life Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 4th quarter worth about $1,843,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 4th quarter worth about $1,684,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 704,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 190,225 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 1,425.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,422,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

