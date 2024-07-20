Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 54.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.9% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 10,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.3% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 136,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,829,000 after purchasing an additional 11,555 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 39,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 166,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,314,000 after acquiring an additional 16,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 587,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,334,000 after acquiring an additional 20,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.94.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,157,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,032,544. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.98. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $457.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

