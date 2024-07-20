Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Acquires 422 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,096,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,975 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,620,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,922,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,954,000 after purchasing an additional 777,456 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,068,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,862,000 after purchasing an additional 538,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,439,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 503,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,443,000 after purchasing an additional 503,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

NYSE IPG traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $29.65. 3,018,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,639,509. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $38.12. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.33.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.88.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Featured Articles

