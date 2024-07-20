Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Has $620,000 Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 115.4% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 166,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,083,000 after purchasing an additional 89,352 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 136,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 23,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,933,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,301,550. The company has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.57. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $65.53 and a 52 week high of $97.22.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

