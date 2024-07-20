Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Increases Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,271,756,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 835,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,354,000 after buying an additional 346,214 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 307.4% during the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 351,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,734,000 after acquiring an additional 264,923 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 4,563.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 212,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,488,000 after acquiring an additional 208,240 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2,140.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 213,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,347,000 after acquiring an additional 204,186 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.76.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE AVB traded down $1.28 on Friday, reaching $207.37. The company had a trading volume of 449,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.31 and a 200-day moving average of $188.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.96. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.45 and a 1 year high of $211.20.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($1.42). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $712.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 101.19%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

