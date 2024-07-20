Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Purchases New Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,037,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,000. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.43. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $122.08 and a one year high of $221.11. The firm has a market cap of $58.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MPC

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.