Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GH. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Guardant Health from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Guggenheim raised Guardant Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.38.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Guardant Health

Guardant Health Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $30.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.13. Guardant Health has a 12-month low of $15.81 and a 12-month high of $41.06.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $168.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.51 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 246.47% and a negative net margin of 76.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guardant Health

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 362.3% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

(Get Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.