Guggenheim Cuts Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target to $55.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Guggenheim from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Dynatrace from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.56.

Shares of DT stock opened at $44.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.65, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.52. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $42.31 and a fifty-two week high of $61.41.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $380.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.20 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 10.81%. On average, research analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $881,606.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 253,176 shares in the company, valued at $11,828,382.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $881,606.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 253,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,828,382.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,320,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 732,491 shares in the company, valued at $33,994,907.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,274 shares of company stock worth $3,883,271 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,945,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,971 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,279,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,053,000 after acquiring an additional 583,220 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,701,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,515,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,315,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,609,000 after acquiring an additional 38,454 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

