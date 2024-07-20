Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.60 and last traded at $23.51. Approximately 4,771 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 9,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.49.
Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.01.
Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.3906 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. This is a boost from Hancock Whitney Co. – 6’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.
Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Company Profile
since the late 1800s, hancock bank has embodied core values of honor & integrity, strength & stability, commitment to service, teamwork, and personal responsibility. at locations in mississippi, alabama, and florida, hancock bank offers a comprehensive array of financial products and services, including traditional and online banking; commercial and small business banking; energy banking; private banking; trust and investment services; certain insurance services; and mortgage services.
Read More
