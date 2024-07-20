Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Price Target Raised to $63.00

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) had its price target upped by DA Davidson from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.29 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HWC. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Hancock Whitney from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.78.

HWC stock opened at $53.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Hancock Whitney has a twelve month low of $32.16 and a twelve month high of $56.81.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.11 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.30%.

In related news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $59,306.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,058.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $59,306.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,058.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $39,516.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,029.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,226,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,801,000 after purchasing an additional 34,152 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,749,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,786,000 after buying an additional 249,944 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,087,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,847,000 after buying an additional 48,174 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,846,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 710,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,511,000 after acquiring an additional 25,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

