Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 11,045,495 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 7,847,785 shares.The stock last traded at $5.64 and had previously closed at $5.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Hanesbrands from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on HBI

Hanesbrands Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average of $4.87.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 9.84% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Hanesbrands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,749,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,642,000 after acquiring an additional 632,865 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter worth about $1,093,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth about $781,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 110,030 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hanesbrands

(Get Free Report)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.