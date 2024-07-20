Hays (LON:HAS) Price Target Cut to GBX 115

Hays (LON:HAS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 125 ($1.62) to GBX 115 ($1.49) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Hays from GBX 130 ($1.69) to GBX 125 ($1.62) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Hays stock opened at GBX 92.85 ($1.20) on Tuesday. Hays has a twelve month low of GBX 87 ($1.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 111.90 ($1.45). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 100.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 97.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,857.00, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Hays plc engages in the provision of recruitment services in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment in permanent, temporary, and contractor formats to public and private sectors. It offers its recruitment services in the specialisms, such as accountancy and finance, banking and capital markets, construction and property, contact centers, education, energy, oil and gas, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, life sciences, office support, procurement, resources and mining, retail, sales and marketing, sustainability, technology, and telecoms.

