HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 34,363 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 65,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles lifted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 25,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 489,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 49,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DNP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.61. The stock had a trading volume of 362,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,962. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $10.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.71.

DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About DNP Select Income Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

(Free Report)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.