HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 10,845 Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,845 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Plug Power by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,987,285 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $242,943,000 after purchasing an additional 283,376 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,800,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 41.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,775,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,989,000 after buying an additional 1,105,813 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,374,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,187,000 after buying an additional 102,095 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,913,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,022,000 after buying an additional 150,088 shares during the period. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLUG. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Plug Power from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Marathon Capitl reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Plug Power from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup cut Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $3.25 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.49.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $25,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 639,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,304.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Stock Down 13.9 %

Shares of PLUG stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.52. The company had a trading volume of 88,107,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,290,248. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.23. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.81.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.11). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 181.96% and a negative return on equity of 43.10%. The company had revenue of $120.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.92 million. On average, research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Plug Power

(Free Report)

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.