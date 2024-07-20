HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,405 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,796 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $683,336,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,214,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,461,000 after purchasing an additional 358,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $450,418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.52, for a total transaction of $1,334,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,358,592.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $17,131,890.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,868,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.52, for a total value of $1,334,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,358,592.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,675 shares of company stock valued at $76,931,522 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $405.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.55.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 11.1 %

Shares of CRWD stock traded down $38.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $304.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,145,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,948,068. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.61. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.52 and a 12-month high of $398.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.22 billion, a PE ratio of 575.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.82 million. On average, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

