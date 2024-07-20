HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bridge Investment Group were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BRDG. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

Bridge Investment Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Bridge Investment Group stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $8.34. 81,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,829. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $12.67.

Bridge Investment Group Increases Dividend

Bridge Investment Group ( NYSE:BRDG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $79.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.31 million. As a group, analysts expect that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. This is an increase from Bridge Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -199.99%.

Bridge Investment Group Profile

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

