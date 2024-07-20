HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $625,000 Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Xylem by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 109,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,566,000 after buying an additional 9,114 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Xylem by 1,503.7% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,649,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,685,000 after buying an additional 1,547,043 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Xylem in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,746,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 10,296.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 63,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 62,398 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,048,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,207,683,000 after purchasing an additional 187,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In related news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $3,030,418.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total value of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $3,030,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,604,655.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XYL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.58.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of XYL stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.49. 1,038,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,878. The company has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.93, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.92 and its 200 day moving average is $129.36. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.59 and a 1 year high of $146.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Xylem’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.25%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

