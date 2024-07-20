HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $703,000 Position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,949 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $391,000. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 228,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.58. 18,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,539. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.96. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $36.00.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.