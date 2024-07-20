HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Raises Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $3,481,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 262,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,665,000 after buying an additional 15,058 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth $1,847,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 13,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.29.

Nucor Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE NUE traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,564,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,451. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $140.07 and a 52 week high of $203.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.88 and its 200-day moving average is $176.06. The stock has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 12.71%.

About Nucor

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.