Head to Head Survey: CannaPharmaRX (OTCMKTS:CPMD) versus Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) and CannaPharmaRX (OTCMKTS:CPMD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Cytokinetics and CannaPharmaRX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytokinetics -14,141.74% N/A -67.32% CannaPharmaRX N/A N/A -40.68%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cytokinetics and CannaPharmaRX’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytokinetics $7.53 million 785.47 -$526.24 million ($5.40) -10.45 CannaPharmaRX N/A N/A $3.69 million ($0.01) -1.00

Analyst Recommendations

CannaPharmaRX has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cytokinetics. Cytokinetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CannaPharmaRX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cytokinetics and CannaPharmaRX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytokinetics 0 3 15 0 2.83 CannaPharmaRX 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cytokinetics presently has a consensus price target of $77.06, indicating a potential upside of 36.60%. Given Cytokinetics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cytokinetics is more favorable than CannaPharmaRX.

Risk & Volatility

Cytokinetics has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CannaPharmaRX has a beta of 2.36, indicating that its stock price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CannaPharmaRX beats Cytokinetics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cytokinetics

(Get Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility. Its drug candidates include omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac myosin activator that is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. The company also develops CK-136, a novel cardiac troponin activator that is in Phase I clinical trial; CK-586, a small molecule cardiac myosin inhibitor, that is in Phase I clinical trial; and aficamten, a novel cardiac myosin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a strategic alliance with Ji Xing Pharmaceuticals Limited. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About CannaPharmaRX

(Get Free Report)

CannaPharmaRX, Inc. operates in the cannabis industry in Canada. It evaluates, negotiates, acquires, and develops various cannabis cultivation projects. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.