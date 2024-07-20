Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME) Raised to Strong-Buy at Noble Financial

Noble Financial upgraded shares of Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Hemisphere Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Separately, ATB Capital lifted their target price on Hemisphere Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.90 in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

Get Hemisphere Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on HME

Hemisphere Energy Price Performance

Shares of HME opened at C$1.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. Hemisphere Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.20 and a 1 year high of C$1.87. The stock has a market cap of C$173.37 million, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.59.

Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$20.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.90 million. Hemisphere Energy had a return on equity of 42.36% and a net margin of 35.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that Hemisphere Energy will post 0.29806 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hemisphere Energy

(Get Free Report)

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Northern Hemisphere Development Corp. and changed its name to Hemisphere Energy Corporation in April 2009.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hemisphere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemisphere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.