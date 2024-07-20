Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.020-2.180 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9 billion-$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion. Hexcel also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.02-2.18 EPS.

Hexcel Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:HXL opened at $62.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $58.81 and a 12 month high of $77.09. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 53.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.03.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $500.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.07.

Insider Activity at Hexcel

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Campbell purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.13 per share, for a total transaction of $641,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,706.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Campbell bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.13 per share, for a total transaction of $641,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,141,706.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nick L. Stanage bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.29 per share, for a total transaction of $964,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,446 shares in the company, valued at $25,230,353.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 43,400 shares of company stock worth $2,820,322. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

