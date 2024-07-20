High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.80

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.83, with a volume of 65474 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.54.

High Arctic Energy Services Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.25. The firm has a market cap of C$44.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.54.

Get High Arctic Energy Services alerts:

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. High Arctic Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of C$18.01 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that High Arctic Energy Services Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

High Arctic Energy Services Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer Lonn Bate purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.51 per share, with a total value of C$30,200.00. Insiders own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada and Papua New Guinea. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers drilling services, including provision of drilling personnel; well servicing and snubbing services; and hydraulic workover units.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for High Arctic Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Arctic Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.