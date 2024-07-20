Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $856.53

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 856.53 ($11.11) and traded as high as GBX 922 ($11.96). Hilton Food Group shares last traded at GBX 916 ($11.88), with a volume of 132,589 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Hilton Food Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Insider Activity

The firm has a market cap of £812.67 million, a PE ratio of 2,267.50, a PEG ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 904.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 857.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

In other news, insider Robert Watson sold 13,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 931 ($12.07), for a total value of £122,221.68 ($158,503.02). Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Food Group

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. It offers beef, pork, lamb, poultry, seafood, and vegan and vegetarian food, such as steak, roast, diced, mince, meatloaf, sausages, burgers, meatballs ribs, chops, bacon, gammon, schnitzel, pulled belly, rib rack, smoked loin, shanks, carcass, chicken kabab, chicken drumsticks, chicken tight, chicken wings, half chicken, duck leg, duck half, coated, salmon, white fish, shellfish, fish cakes, smoked salmon, strips, nuggets, pulled, and balls.

Featured Articles

