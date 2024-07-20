Homestead Advisers Corp Has $4.36 Million Holdings in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Homestead Advisers Corp grew its position in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in Model N were worth $4,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Model N by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 161,989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,362,000 after buying an additional 32,301 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Model N by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,824,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,004,000 after purchasing an additional 507,090 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Model N by 5.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,644,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,563,000 after purchasing an additional 128,461 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 565,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,215,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 506,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,637,000 after buying an additional 139,338 shares during the period.

Model N Stock Performance

NYSE MODN remained flat at $30.00 during trading on Friday. Model N, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $35.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3,000,000.00 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.45 million. Model N had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 6.94%. Model N’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 6,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $201,509.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 214,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,391,190.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 6,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $201,509.52. Following the sale, the executive now owns 214,182 shares in the company, valued at $6,391,190.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 20,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $601,132.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 884,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,339,483.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,870 shares of company stock worth $1,545,545 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MODN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Model N in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.80.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

