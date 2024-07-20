Homestead Advisers Corp Has $86.68 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Homestead Advisers Corp cut its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman accounts for about 2.0% of Homestead Advisers Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Homestead Advisers Corp owned about 0.12% of Northrop Grumman worth $86,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,271,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,063,364,000 after buying an additional 80,887 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,260,599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $590,137,000 after purchasing an additional 16,275 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,156,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $541,393,000 after purchasing an additional 28,934 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 789,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $369,407,000 after purchasing an additional 21,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 778,098 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $364,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $565.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $477.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 21st. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $532.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $483.00 to $518.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $510.36.

Shares of NOC traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $437.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,277. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $443.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $456.08. The company has a market cap of $64.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.33. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $414.56 and a 52-week high of $496.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 24.09%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 57.62%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

