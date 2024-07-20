Homestead Advisers Corp Purchases 229,600 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Homestead Advisers Corp grew its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 53.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 660,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,600 shares during the quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp owned approximately 0.25% of LKQ worth $35,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in LKQ by 228.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in LKQ by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

Insider Activity at LKQ

In other news, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $38,581.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,606 shares in the company, valued at $694,467. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on LKQ. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LKQ

LKQ Stock Performance

Shares of LKQ stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $45.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,605,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,999. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.29. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $39.72 and a 1 year high of $58.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.68.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.96%.

About LKQ

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.