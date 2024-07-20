Homestead Advisers Corp Takes $1.23 Million Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Homestead Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 17.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 156,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,440,000 after purchasing an additional 23,044 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $2,514,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $325,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Axcelis Technologies

In related news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total value of $137,304.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,565.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

ACLS traded down $6.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.96. 644,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,516. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.60. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.77 and a 52 week high of $201.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.96 and a 200 day moving average of $119.92.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $252.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.55 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 30.22%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACLS shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $130.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.33.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

