Horizon Family Wealth Inc. Acquires 2,877 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 204.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,281 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Walmart by 199.3% during the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.75. The stock had a trading volume of 11,665,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,789,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $71.33.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,748,313.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,018,650 shares in the company, valued at $241,239,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,527,738 shares of company stock worth $953,190,060 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.09.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

