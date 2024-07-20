Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Position Boosted by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 344,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,522 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $12,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 11,026 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $1,021,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $1,181,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 31,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $2,694,000. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $31.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.55. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $28.51 and a 52 week high of $41.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HRL shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

