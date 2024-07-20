Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Trading Down 8.5%

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) dropped 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.05 and last traded at $18.05. Approximately 3,453,574 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 5,109,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.73.

HUT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Hut 8 from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Hut 8 from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Hut 8 from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Hut 8 from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.08.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $51.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.60 million. On average, analysts expect that Hut 8 Corp. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Shenif Visram sold 17,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $145,925.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,549.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hut 8 by 8,329.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,787,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,770,000 after buying an additional 2,754,037 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the first quarter worth about $18,191,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hut 8 by 79.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,260,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,920,000 after purchasing an additional 558,824 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Hut 8 by 203.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,125,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 754,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hut 8 by 78.3% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 581,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 255,307 shares in the last quarter. 31.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

