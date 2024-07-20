iBio (NYSEMKT:IBIO) Trading Down 1.4%

iBio, Inc. (NYSEMKT:IBIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.11. Approximately 47,755 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 113,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

iBio Trading Up 1.9 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

iBio Company Profile

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision antibodies in the United States. It offers IBIO-100, a preclinical anti-fibrotic program for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and EngageTx platform, which provides an optimized CD3 T-cell engager antibody panel.

