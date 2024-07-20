IMPACT Silver (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Trading Down 7.7%

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 266,008 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 245,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

IMPACT Silver Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.17.

About IMPACT Silver

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interest in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan and the Capire Mineral District together covering an area of approximately 211 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

