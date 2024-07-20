Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on NARI. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Inari Medical from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Inari Medical from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.83.

NARI stock opened at $54.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.05 and a 200-day moving average of $49.35. Inari Medical has a one year low of $36.73 and a one year high of $71.85.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $143.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.32 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 4.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inari Medical will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,273,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,273,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $275,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,334,085.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,293 shares of company stock valued at $12,947,868 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,599,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,681,000 after purchasing an additional 561,562 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,702,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,501,000 after buying an additional 255,182 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 777,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,288,000 after buying an additional 167,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,693,000 after acquiring an additional 41,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 567,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,827,000 after acquiring an additional 107,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

